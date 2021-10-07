News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Hearing of man accused of driving stolen car on train tracks is adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:30 PM October 7, 2021   
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kieron Francis' hearing was adjourned until October 14 - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The hearing of an Ipswich man accused of driving a stolen car on railway tracks in Hertfordshire has been adjourned again. 

Kieron Francis, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, appeared in person at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday for arraignment. 

Francis, 34, is facing eight charges following an alleged incident at Cheshunt railway station on July 16. 

A vehicle stolen from an address in Braintree, Essex, was allegedly driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase.

Two police officers were also hurt in the incident.

Francis is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, assault on an emergency worker, and dangerous driving. 

He has also been charged with unlawfully and maliciously putting a car across the railway with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway. 

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside - former Co-op HQ transformed into luxury apartments
  2. 2 Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and three passers-by on night out
  3. 3 Three plead guilty as chef robbed in late night town centre robbery
  1. 4 12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block
  2. 5 New dentist set to open next month in central Ipswich
  3. 6 Man charged with drug offences as Class A drugs and cash found
  4. 7 Gardening tools worth £6,000 stolen from van while owner was working
  5. 8 Woman stole more than £1,000 of alcohol from supermarket on two occasions
  6. 9 FelixFest offers family fun as Women's Tour ends in Felixstowe
  7. 10 Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by Mercedes near Waterfront

He once again did not enter any pleas to those charges and the hearing was adjourned until October 14. He was remanded in custody.  

Francis appeared at the same court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to two separate charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between January 1, 2021, and July 30, 2021. 

A provisional trial date was set for December 13. 

St Albans Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Betfairs Millionaire megaplays game embedded in a background of cash

Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet

Timothy Bradford

person
Lawra Stubbs is regular getting thieves taking crystals and handmade jewellery from her stores Midnight Moon and Quirky Kicks

Retail

Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A lorry got stuck under Sproughton bridge in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cars are able to pass, but slowly

Suffolk Live | Video

Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon