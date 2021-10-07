Hearing of man accused of driving stolen car on train tracks is adjourned

Published: 6:30 PM October 7, 2021

The hearing of an Ipswich man accused of driving a stolen car on railway tracks in Hertfordshire has been adjourned again.

Kieron Francis, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, appeared in person at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday for arraignment.

Francis, 34, is facing eight charges following an alleged incident at Cheshunt railway station on July 16.

A vehicle stolen from an address in Braintree, Essex, was allegedly driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase.

Two police officers were also hurt in the incident.

Francis is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, assault on an emergency worker, and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with unlawfully and maliciously putting a car across the railway with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway.

He once again did not enter any pleas to those charges and the hearing was adjourned until October 14. He was remanded in custody.

Francis appeared at the same court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to two separate charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between January 1, 2021, and July 30, 2021.

A provisional trial date was set for December 13.