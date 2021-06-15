Ipswich man charged with GBH following alleged stabbing

Published: 5:30 AM June 15, 2021

An Ipswich man has appeared in court charged with GBH with intent following an alleged stabbing.

Brian Carroll, 52, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich following the alleged incident on Saturday.

Carroll has been charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Ipswich.

Carroll, of Cemetery Road, Ipswich, who appeared via video link from Martlesham Investigation Centre, did not enter a plea at the short preliminary hearing.

The Section 18 wounding with intent offence is indictable only and therefore has to be heard at the crown court.

Solicitor Andrew Cleal, representing Carroll, made a bail application on his client's behalf.

Magistrates granted Carroll conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on July 12.