Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police officers have arrested a man following an incident on Shackleton Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Ipswich, leaving two women injured.

The man was arrested earlier this morning by police after they were called to Shackleton Road at 4.15am following reports that a man had assaulted a woman.

The man - who is known to the victim - attempted to force her into his car before members of the public intervened.

Suffolk police said the suspect is then reported to have deliberately driven his car towards them, colliding with one woman and crashing into a parked vehicle before driving off in the direction of Felixstowe Road.

An ambulance was called and both women, one aged in her teens and the other in her 40s, were taken to hospital having sustained injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Later this morning police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and of criminal damage.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.

There remains a police cordon at the scene.

Detective inspector Craig Brett says: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.

"However we believe this was an isolated incident, with no further risk to the wider public, and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/15080/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.