Man who allegedly carried knife in Ipswich street to stand trial

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM August 23, 2021   
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Woodville Road

The alleged incidents happened in Woodville Road in Ipswich on Friday - Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old Ipswich man who allegedly carried a knife in a residential street is to stand trial next month.

Benjamin Forbes, of Foundation Street, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was charged with one count of wounding with intent and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The alleged incidents happened on Friday.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court confirmed the case had been sent to Ipswich Crown Court, where Forbes is due to stand trial on September 20.


