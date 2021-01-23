Ipswich man one of two charged for alleged Essex drugs offences
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich man is one of two people to have been charged with alleged Class A drugs in north Essex.
The charges come following two arrests in separate investigations into drugs supply in the north of the county.
Jace Ennis, 33, was arrested on January 20 and charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
Ennis, of Queens Way in the town, appeared before Colchester Magistrates' Court the following day, and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 18.
The other man, Joseph Ayorinde, 21, was arrested on Friday, January 22.
Ayorinde, of Henley Road in Ilford, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, and is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 23.
