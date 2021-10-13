Ipswich man cleared of attempted murder after 16-year-old boy shot in neck

Published: 5:44 PM October 13, 2021

Sean Price, of Ipswich, has been cleared of attempted murder after a boy was shot in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire (file photo)

An Ipswich man has been cleared of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was left paralysed following a shooting in Hertfordshire last year.

Police, including armed response officers, and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Cranes Way in Borehamwood shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

They arrived to discover the teenager had suffered serious neck injuries after being shot.

He was in hospital for ten months and left paralysed from the waist down, with restricted mobility from the neck down.

A trial at St Albans Crown Court heard the boy had been a passenger in a Ford Fusion making its way back to Borehamwood from Barnet when he was shot.

Following investigations by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, Sean Price, of Rushmere Road in Ipswich, was arrested on Wednesday August, 12.

The 24-year-old was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Price denied all the charges and was cleared of attempted murder and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday.

However, he was found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Price will remain on remand before he is sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, December 10.

Two other people were charged in connection with the incident.

Monet O’Shea, 23, from Borehamwood, was cleared of perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Courtney Leeds, 18, from Elstree, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "These verdicts are the culmination of many months of investigation.

"Unlawful possession of a firearm will always be treated very seriously, given the danger to the public and, in this case, the serious injury inflicted on the young victim.

"Unlawful possession and discharge of firearms will not be tolerated and we will do all we can to investigate this and bring offenders to justice.

"I would like to thank everyone who supported this particularly challenging and complex investigation."