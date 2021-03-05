Ipswich man denies rape of a child and will face trial

Published: 5:30 AM March 5, 2021

An Ipswich man has denied raping a child under the age of 13 and will now face a trial next year.

Christopher Steele, 34, of Andros Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Steele has been charged with rape of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13, and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Steele, who was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, pleaded not guilty to all four charges before Judge Emma Peters.

A trial date was set for April 11, 2022.

Judge Peters told Steele to stay in touch with his legal team ahead of his next court appearance.

Steele, who spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his not guilty pleas at the short hearing, was released on conditional bail.