Ipswich man appears in court charged with child sex offences

A man from Ipswich has appeared in court accused of several child sex offences dating back to 2020.

Oliver Milton, 33, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 24, where he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

He is accused of trying to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity in Felixstowe.

He is also charged with causing a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a child (category A, B and C)

His address was given as Richmond Road, Ipswich, but Mr Milton clarified he was now of no fixed abode.

He was remanded on bail with three conditions, that he must report to the police three times a week, he mustn't use any programs that would hide his internet use such as incognito mode and he must avoid contact with any children under the age of 16.

He is due to appear next at Ipswich Crown Court on February 21.