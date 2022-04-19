Man on mobility scooter assaulted in Ipswich

Police are appealing after a man on a mobility scooter was assaulted in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man on a mobility scooter was assaulted after he asked a driver to move his car because he could not get off the kerb.

Police are appealing for information about the assault that took place at Major's Corner in Old Foundry Road between 4.30pm and 5pm on Saturday, April 9.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim stood out of his chair to talk to the driver after he could not get his scooter off the kerb.

"The motorist pushed him back on his seat and a verbal altercation began before the motorist got back in his car."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/21125/22.

