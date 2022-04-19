News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man on mobility scooter assaulted in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:47 PM April 19, 2022
Two Suffolk police officers have pleaded not guilty to making threatening phone calls after being ch

Police are appealing after a man on a mobility scooter was assaulted in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man on a mobility scooter was assaulted after he asked a driver to move his car because he could not get off the kerb.

Police are appealing for information about the assault that took place at Major's Corner in Old Foundry Road between 4.30pm and 5pm on Saturday, April 9. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim stood out of his chair to talk to the driver after he could not get his scooter off the kerb.

"The motorist pushed him back on his seat and a verbal altercation began before the motorist got back in his car."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/21125/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The man was found in Rowley Close in Brantham, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Man found seriously injured after suspected collision with car near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Botanist raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice on Ipswich Cornhill

Food and Drink

The Botanist serves ice cream in Ipswich as opening date moved forward

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Rav Phagura, owner of Nacton Road Fish Bar in Ipswich

Food and Drink

5 award-winning fish and chip shops in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Henley Gate

How will the Ipswich Garden Suburb take shape over the next few years?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon