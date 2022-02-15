Ipswich man jailed for threatening to kill partner

Adam Vincent was jailed for 27 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A 35-year-old Ipswich man who assaulted his former partner and threatened to kill her has been jailed for 27 months.

Adam Vincent grabbed the woman’s head and hit it on the car gear stick during a row in March 2017 after he’d picked her up from work, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She suffered a split lip and was left covered in blood, Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said.

She later lied about how the injury was caused and said she had been involved in a car crash.

During other rows with the woman, Vincent had also smashed her car sat-nav and smashed her television with a wine glass.

He also cut into a wooden kitchen work top with a bread knife during another row, Mr Sawyer said.

Vincent had also threatened to kill her in a text and had made another threat to kill her to a work colleague.

Vincent, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, admitted two offences of making a threat to kill, common assault and three offences of criminal damage.

In addition to being jailed he was banned from contacting his former partner indefinitely.