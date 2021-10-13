Man 'put woman through hell' as he is jailed for assault

Published: 10:30 AM October 13, 2021

Andrew Woods from Ipswich has been jailed for six months for assaulting his former partner. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man who punched, slapped and spat at his former partner has been jailed for six months.

Sentencing 52-year-old Andrew Woods, Judge Emma Peters described his behaviour as “cruel and unkind” and said he’d “put the woman through hell” and left her suffering from anxiety and nightmares.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for subjecting her to such misery,” said the judge.

Woods of Byron Road, Ipswich, admitted three offences of assaulting the woman by beating during a three week period between April 1 and April 26 this year.

In addition to being jailed Woods was banned from contacting the victim for five years.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, said Woods had been in a relationship with the victim for four years and on separate occasions during a three week period in April he had slapped her, spat at her and punched her in the face.

Jude Durr for Woods said his client had been in custody for five and a half months.