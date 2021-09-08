News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man denies possessing indecent images of children

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM September 8, 2021   
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Christopher Sparrow appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

A 57-year-old Ipswich man has denied possessing indecent images of children and will now face a crown court trial. 

Christopher Sparrow appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face three charges of making indecent images of children. 

It is alleged that five category A images, three category B images and 14 category C images were discovered by police on devices on October 22, 2019. 

Sparrow, of Montgomery Road, Ipswich, entered not guilty pleas to all three charges from the dock at the short preliminary hearing. 

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the trial, but Sparrow opted for his case to be heard at the crown court. 

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Sparrow, who was represented by solicitor David Allan, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

