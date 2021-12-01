News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

New year trial for man accused of stealing mum's handbag

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM December 1, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

Kim Barnett, of Pineview Road, Ipswich, is accused of robbing his mum of her handbag. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 32-year-old Ipswich man accused of robbing his mother of her handbag will take place in January.

Kim Barnett, of Pineview Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court last month to the robbery which allegedly took place on April 17 this year.

Barnett’s trial, which is expected to last one day, will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 10.

Barnett is on conditional bail.

Ipswich News

