Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:48 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 3:29 PM July 8, 2021
Police have released CCTV footage of a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich after an iPhone was stolen

Police have released CCTV footage from a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich after an iPhone was stolen - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman seen on CCTV footage after an iPhone was stolen from a supermarket in Ipswich.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max was taken from a bench in the Morrisons store in Sproughton Road at around noon on Thursday, June 29, Suffolk police said.

The device has an estimated value of £1,300.

Officers are looking to speak to the woman pictured in CCTV footage from the supermarket and are appealing for help in identifying her.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/34926/21.

