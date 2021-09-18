Triumph Tiger rider denies being over alcohol limit

Published: 11:30 AM September 18, 2021

An Ipswich motorcyclist has denied being over the alcohol limit and will face a trial.

Matthew Mahon, 37, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of drink driving.

It is alleged Mahon, of Dover Road, Ipswich, was riding his Triumph Tiger motorbike in Ipswich on August 4 this year while over the limit.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics told the court Mahon's alleged reading was 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Mahon, who was represented by solicitor Peter Spary, confirmed his personal details and entered a not guilty plea from the dock at the short preliminary hearing.

Julie Stutchfield, chair of the bench, told Mahon his trial will take place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on November 16.

The trial is expected to last around three hours.

Mahon was granted unconditional bail ahead of his November trial.