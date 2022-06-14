News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bank cards stolen in spate of thefts from vehicles in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:43 PM June 14, 2022
A number of vehicles were broken into in Ipswich at the weekend

A number of vehicles were broken into in Ipswich at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps

A number of bank cards and cash have been stolen after a spate of thefts from vehicles parked in Ipswich. 

The first incident took place between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, June 11. 

A Volvo vehicle was parked on Ravenswood Avenue when an unknown person forced a door open and stole a wallet containing bank cards and cash. 

A second theft took place when a BMW vehicle parked on Malvern Close was broken into between 8.30pm and on Saturday, June 11 and 3am on Sunday, June 12. 

A purse containing bank cards was stolen and used at various locations. A spokesman for Suffolk police said the BMW was left unlocked. 

The front side of a Volkswagen which was parked in Hatfield Road was smashed at about 11am on Sunday, June 12. 

Loose change was taken from the vehicle as well as wiring from underneath the steering wheel. 

Another Volkswagen vehicle parked in Spring Road had the front driver's side window smashed sometime between 2am on Saturday, June 11 and 11am on Sunday, June 12. 

Suffolk Constabulary is now reminding drivers to keep their vehicles locked and remove belongings at all times. 

Anyone with any information about these thefts should contact police quoting the relevant crime reference number. The first crime reference is 36120, the second is 36145/22, the third is 36170/22 and the final one is 36194/22.

