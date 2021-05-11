Ipswich paedophile jailed for downloading indecent images of boys

Published: 7:30 AM May 11, 2021

An Ipswich paedophile who downloaded indecent images of children on his mobile phone has been jailed for 12 months.

Sentencing Peter Starck, Judge David Pugh said sex offender treatment programmes he had attended in the past had been unsuccessful and a psychiatrist and a probation officer had categorised him as being at “high risk” of reoffending.

“Time and time again you have been given opportunities to change your behaviour,” said the judge.

Starck, 41, of Kingsley Close, Ipswich, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between December 2018 and December 2019.

He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. He is already the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday that in 2003 Starck was convicted of two offences of indecently assaulting two boys aged eight and 14 and was given a community order.

In 2015 he appeared in court for three offences of making indecent images of children and was again given a community order.

He also appeared in court in 2011, 2017 and 2018 for breaching court orders.

Emma Nash, prosecuting, said Starck was subject to monitoring by police because of his history of sex offending and in December 2019 during a routine visit a conversation of a sexual nature with a teenager was found on his phone.

When his phone was analysed it was found to contain 16 images in the most serious level A category, 18 in category B and 15 in the lowest level C category.

All the images related to boys aged between nine and 15 and there was evidence of him deliberately searching for the images, said Miss Nash.

Peter Spary for Starck said his client accepted having a sexual interest in boys aged between nine and 15.

He said Starck had completed the Thames Valley Sex Offenders Treatment Programme twice and was keen to get help for his sexual interest in children.

He had voluntarily attended counselling and wanted a final chance to avoid being sent to prison by attending a further sex offenders’ treatment programme.