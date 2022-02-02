Police cordon put in place outside Ipswich block of flats

A police cordon has been put in place outside a block of flats in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A police cordon has been put in place outside a block of flats in Ipswich.

Two police cars and officers have been seen outside the block of flats in Ranelagh Road near the Ipswich train station.

The block of flats is located between the railway station and the Ancaster Road bridge.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

