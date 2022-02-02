News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police cordon put in place outside Ipswich block of flats

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:55 AM February 2, 2022
A police cordon has been put in place outside a block of flats in Ipswich. 

Two police cars and officers have been seen outside the block of flats in Ranelagh Road near the Ipswich train station. 

The block of flats is located between the railway station and the Ancaster Road bridge. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

