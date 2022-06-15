Police officer accused of 'sexually inappropriate' talks with alleged rape victim

A serving Suffolk police officer faces a trial after pleading not guilty to having sexually inappropriate conversations with an alleged rape victim.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 14) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 30-year-old Ryan Althorpe, of Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of misconduct in a public office between November 16 and December 3, 2020.

The first charge alleges that Althorpe engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations with an alleged rape victim for the purpose of his sexual gratification, and the second charge alleges that he wilfully neglected to record a disclosure of rape.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until September 5 for a further hearing.

He allowed Althorpe’s unconditional bail to continue.

The defendant is a temporary sergeant and is currently suspended pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.