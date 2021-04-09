Man allegedly made racially aggravated comment to shop worker
- Credit: Google Maps
A man was arrested in Ipswich after allegedly making a racially aggravated comment to a shop worker.
A man entered Coes Newsagents, in Thoroughfare, at around 10.10am on Thursday, April 1 before entering into a conversation with a member of staff.
The man is said to have made a racially aggravated comment to the shop worker and acted in a confrontational manner.
Officers arrested a 39-year-old man in the town a short time later on suspicion of a Section 4 public order offence.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or has any knowledge should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/16069/21.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
