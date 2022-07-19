News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police believe Ipswich field blaze was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:00 PM July 19, 2022
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich.

The fire broke out at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich on Monday evening - Credit: Submitted

Police are treating the blaze which broke out in a field near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich as a suspected arson.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Ravenswood Park, near Fen Bight Circle, at about 7.50pm on Monday.

Engines from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Newmarket and Felixstowe stations were dispatched to the scene.

A stop was called by the fire service shortly before 9.30pm.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers believed the fire was started deliberately and are treating the incident as an arson.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the blaze so far.

Fire crews tackled a field blaze near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich last night

The fire spread throughout the park and close to nearby homes - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Drone pictures taken after the blaze, which spread close to nearby homes, revealed the land in the park had been left scorched.

The incident came amid sweltering conditions on Monday, with temperatures reaching 38.1C in Santon Downham in west Suffolk.

An investigation into the blaze has been launched by the fire service, but a cause is yet to be established.

Sarah Barber, who represents Priory Heath at Ipswich Borough Council, revealed Ravenswood Park is popular with skylarks.

Sarah Barber, Ipswich councillor, said the move would create an 'attractive retail offer' Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sarah Barber, Ipswich borough councillor for Priory Heath

According to the RSPB, the UK's skylark population halved during the 1990s and is still declining. In the preferred habitat of farmland, skylarks declined by 75% between 1972 and 1996.

Mrs Barber said: "I have spoken to the head of the parks department, and they will be going on to assess the damage. 

"The park is a really good area that skylarks nest in. We're hoping the fire hasn't had too much on an effect on them – it's an important habitat.

"I would like to say thank you to all of the firefighters who were doing an amazing job. Thankfully no one was hurt."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 420 of July 18.

