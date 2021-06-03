Man allegedly exposes himself to walker on Ipswich riverside path

Published: 8:28 AM June 3, 2021

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following the incident (file photo)

A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman on a path alongside the River Orwell in Ipswich.

The incident happened at around 6.10pm on Sunday on the tow path between the Princes Street bridge and Stoke Bridge, Suffolk police said.

The victim walked away from the man, but he was challenged when he tried to approach another woman.

Officers were called to the scene and located a man near Ipswich railway station in Burrell Road.

A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of exposure and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He has now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to make contact with the woman who the suspect appeared to be exposing himself to in the first instance.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 28439/21.