Thief may have used tool to steal victim's bank card at ATM

Published: 1:53 PM December 31, 2020

The thefts happened on the morning of December 28

Police are investigating three distraction thefts within an hour at cash machines in Ipswich.

The first happened at 10am on Monday, December 28 as an elderly man attempted to withdraw cash in Princes Street.

A male stranger offered to help when the machine swallowed the elderly man's bank card, which was later used to steal cash.

Police believe the suspect may have used a tool to keep the card in the machine.

Shortly afterwards, at about 10.39am in Hadleigh Road, a woman was using an ATM outside Sainsbury's when a white male distracted her by suggesting she ‘use the black button’, before quickly removing her bank card.

A few minutes later, at about 10.43am, the same male used a similar distraction method on another woman.

The suspect was in his 30s, 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in, wearing a black facemask, baseball cap, hoodie, trainers and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting 37/75041/20 in reference to the first incident and 37/74992/20 in reference to the other two incidents.

Information can also be uploaded at here or sent to via email.















