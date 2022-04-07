Ipswich man jailed for assaulting woman and breaching restraining order

A 29-year-old Ipswich man who assaulted a woman and breached a restraining order has been jailed.

Sean Kavanagh, formerly of Robin Drive, Ipswich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court following an incident on October 4 last year.

Kavanagh pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

He was handed a 16-month sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm and a further eight months for the breach of the order, which will run concurrently.

The restraining order remains in place.

