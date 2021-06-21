Shoplifter who stole conditioner and washing up goods caught on CCTV
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
CCTV images have been released after a shoplifter targeted a number of stores in the Chantry area of Ipswich, stealing hair conditioner and washing up equipment.
In one incident, reported on June 4, washing up goods worth £40 were stolen from a store in Laburnham Close while nine bottles of conditioner worth £35 were taken from a store in Sheldrake Drive at about 10.50am on June 9.
Meanwhile, £76 of washing products were stolen from a store in Hawthorn Drive on June 13 and similar products were taken from a store in Laburnham Close on June 10, with items worth nearly £50. The same store was targeted again later that day and another £50 of items were stolen.
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man depicted should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/29455/21.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Pub demolition plans generate 150-plus objections in a week
- 2 First look at plans for new Ipswich BMX track ahead of big build
- 3 Orwell Bridge: Road block removed as person safely off bridge
- 4 Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing
- 5 WATCH: Former policeman given blue light salute during 24-hour marathon
- 6 Couple launch smoked meat business after impressing at family BBQs
- 7 Plans for new Waterfront restaurant and bar receive over 50 objections
- 8 Mapped: Number of places recording Covid cases doubles in last week
- 9 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
- 10 Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return to EFL