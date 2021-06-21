Published: 4:34 PM June 21, 2021

CCTV images have been released after a shoplifter targeted a number of stores in the Chantry area of Ipswich, stealing hair conditioner and washing up equipment.

In one incident, reported on June 4, washing up goods worth £40 were stolen from a store in Laburnham Close while nine bottles of conditioner worth £35 were taken from a store in Sheldrake Drive at about 10.50am on June 9.

Police have released CCTV images from the shops - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Meanwhile, £76 of washing products were stolen from a store in Hawthorn Drive on June 13 and similar products were taken from a store in Laburnham Close on June 10, with items worth nearly £50. The same store was targeted again later that day and another £50 of items were stolen.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man depicted should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/29455/21.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.