News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Shoplifter who stole conditioner and washing up goods caught on CCTV

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:34 PM June 21, 2021   
Police have released CCTV images from the shops

Police have released CCTV images from the shops - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

CCTV images have been released after a shoplifter targeted a number of stores in the Chantry area of Ipswich, stealing hair conditioner and washing up equipment.

In one incident, reported on June 4, washing up goods worth £40 were stolen from a store in Laburnham Close while nine bottles of conditioner worth £35 were taken from a store in Sheldrake Drive at about 10.50am on June 9.

Police have released CCTV images from the shops

Police have released CCTV images from the shops - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Meanwhile, £76 of washing products were stolen from a store in Hawthorn Drive on June 13 and similar products were taken from a store in Laburnham Close on June 10, with items worth nearly £50. The same store was targeted again later that day and another £50 of items were stolen.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident. 

Anyone who recognises the man depicted should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/29455/21.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub demolition plans generate 150-plus objections in a week
  2. 2 First look at plans for new Ipswich BMX track ahead of big build
  3. 3 Orwell Bridge: Road block removed as person safely off bridge
  1. 4 Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing
  2. 5 WATCH: Former policeman given blue light salute during 24-hour marathon
  3. 6 Couple launch smoked meat business after impressing at family BBQs
  4. 7 Plans for new Waterfront restaurant and bar receive over 50 objections
  5. 8 Mapped: Number of places recording Covid cases doubles in last week
  6. 9 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
  7. 10 Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return to EFL
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Capel St Mary A12 underpass is blocked. 

Flooding

A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police have been attending a crash in Kesgrave.

Citroën driver taken to hospital after car comes off road

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Aimee on her first day of school in 2015 (left) and today, in Year 5 at Old Newton Church of England Primary School.

Village in uproar as primary school attempts to change historic logo

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
John Clarke spent 12 weeks at Woodlands after he tried to take his own life. he is sharing his recov

Former cop who suffered from PTSD prepares to take on 24-hour marathon

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon