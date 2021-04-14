News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich shoplifter jailed for 16 weeks

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:07 PM April 14, 2021   
Liam Senior, of Cavendish Street, was jailed for shoplifting in Ipswich town centre

Liam Senior, of Cavendish Street, was jailed for shoplifting in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

A 38-year-old shoplifter from Ipswich has been sentenced to 16 weeks behind bars after admitting to 13 counts of shoplifting.

Liam Senior, of Cavendish Street, was arrested by Suffolk police in Westgate Street on Tuesday, April 13 on suspicion of theft and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with 13 counts of theft and was remanded in custody before appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The thefts took place from a number of shops in the town between March 14 and April 13, with the value of goods stolen said to be more than £700.

Appearing before the court, Senior admitted all charges and was sentenced to 16 weeks' imprisonment.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Primark queues

Lockdown Easing | Video

Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Alexandra Park

Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams closing down

Huge queues at Ipswich Debenhams as shoppers flock to closing down sale

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon