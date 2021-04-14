Ipswich shoplifter jailed for 16 weeks

Published: 8:07 PM April 14, 2021

Liam Senior, of Cavendish Street, was jailed for shoplifting in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

A 38-year-old shoplifter from Ipswich has been sentenced to 16 weeks behind bars after admitting to 13 counts of shoplifting.

Liam Senior, of Cavendish Street, was arrested by Suffolk police in Westgate Street on Tuesday, April 13 on suspicion of theft and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with 13 counts of theft and was remanded in custody before appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The thefts took place from a number of shops in the town between March 14 and April 13, with the value of goods stolen said to be more than £700.

Appearing before the court, Senior admitted all charges and was sentenced to 16 weeks' imprisonment.