Two knives found in Ipswich park after six teenagers arrested

Six teenagers have been arrested at a park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Two knives were found in an Ipswich park after six teenagers were arrested last night.

The six teenage males were arrested at Westbourne Park at about 7.35pm last night (August 10).

A 16-year-old boy and four 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit GBH, while a 19-year-old man was also further arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a police officer.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Following the arrests two knives were located close to where the arrests were made."

All six teenagers were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone who has any information, or may have witnessed anything suspicious around the time, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference, 37/51285/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.