Student will face trial over incident prior to alleged knife attack

A college student who has denied affray and possessing a machete in Ipswich has been remanded in custody and will face a trial in the summer.

Daniel Das Neves, 18, has been charged in relation to an incident which was a precursor to an alleged knife attack in the town.

Police were called just before 1.30pm on January 31 to reports of an alleged assault with a large knife in Barrack Lane.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old boy, was located in the St Matthew's Street area. He was taken to hospital after sustaining a serious laceration to his shoulder.

His injury was not life threatening or life changing.

Das Neves, of Risby Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for his plea and trial preparation hearing and pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Police said an initial altercation took place in nearby Cecil Road, where the alleged victim and a friend were involved in a confrontation on a driveway with a man on a bicycle.

The 16-year-old boy and his friend then ran off the driveway towards Geneva Road and Barrack Lane followed by the man on the bicycle prior to the alleged knife attack.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following the alleged incident, has been bailed.

Das Neves's trial has been placed in a warned list for June 20 this year, with a time estimate of three days.