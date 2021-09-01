Motorists urged to keep vehicles secure after number of offences

Published: 11:52 AM September 1, 2021

There have been a spate of car break-ins in Ipswich. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A spate of car break-ins in Ipswich has prompted police to warn people to guard against opportunistic thieves.

A total of 15 offences were recorded in the town in July and August, with raiders stealing items and breaking in with and without keys.

Suffolk police have now urged people to remove any valuables from vehicles and make sure high-value items are out of sight, as well as lock their cars and check their home's security.

Officers have warned that raiders could steal car keys via front, back and patio doors, as well as take advantage of keyless entry systems.

People are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity they see to police.



