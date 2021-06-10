Police receive more than 200 enquiries over suspected stolen dogs

Published: 5:30 AM June 10, 2021

Police are still working to establish ownership claims after 83 suspected stolen dogs were seized following a raid in Ipswich.

Officers investigating a series of pet thefts executed a number of search warrants at West Meadows travellers' site, near Asda in Goddard Road, on Saturday, March 20.

Police made six arrests and four people – two men, aged 34 and 39, and two women, aged 41 and 47 – remain on bail and are due to return to police on June 17.

Two other people have been released and will face no further action.

In April, Suffolk Constabulary released photographs of 48 dogs in a bid to reunite them with their owners, and the force has received more than 200 enquiries relating to those animals.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wallace, senior investigating officer for the operation, said Suffolk police is liaising with other forces around the country as investigations continue.

She said: “The investigation following the seizure of the 83 dogs from West Meadows in Ipswich remains ongoing.

“Since we published the 48 images of the dogs, officers have been working through over 200 enquiries in order to establish ownership claims.

"We still have a number of enquiries that are still being followed up. Suffolk is not unique in dealing with such an investigation and we are liaising with other police forces nationally to progress the enquiries.

“The health and welfare of the dogs also remains a priority and we continue to work with various partners, dog charities and rehoming centres."

Det Ch Insp Wallace added the investigation team cannot accept requests to rehome any of the dogs and asked people to instead check with dog charities.

"We can confirm that while the investigation process continues, any dogs whose ownership remains unresolved, remain with police as part of the investigation," she added.

“Although we appreciate a number of people may want to express an interest in adopting one of the dogs, the investigation team are unable to accept any requests of this nature and cannot not facilitate this process.

"We would ask that you check the websites of local pet charities/rehoming centres and where an animal is advertised for adoption, make the relevant enquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for their interest and help with this investigation.”