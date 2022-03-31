News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Team manager denies fraud charges

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:09 PM March 31, 2022
Terri Spilling has denied two offences of fraud and will stand trial next year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

﻿A team manager for a Suffolk organisation that provides support for people with learning disabilities has appeared in court accused of abusing her position by stealing money.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( March 31) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 40-year-old Terri Spilling, of Kingfisher Avenue, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to two offences of fraud committed between September 30 2018 and April 1 2019.

Spilling’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will get underway on April 11 next year.

Recorder Richard Atchley allowed Spilling’s bail to continue and ordered that a further trial preparation hearing should take place on April 28 this year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

