Team manager denies fraud charges
Published: 3:09 PM March 31, 2022
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A team manager for a Suffolk organisation that provides support for people with learning disabilities has appeared in court accused of abusing her position by stealing money.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( March 31) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 40-year-old Terri Spilling, of Kingfisher Avenue, Ipswich.
She pleaded not guilty to two offences of fraud committed between September 30 2018 and April 1 2019.
Spilling’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will get underway on April 11 next year.
Recorder Richard Atchley allowed Spilling’s bail to continue and ordered that a further trial preparation hearing should take place on April 28 this year.