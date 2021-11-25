Teenager remanded in custody over church knife attack

Jordan Nicholls, 18, was remanded in custody following the alleged incident at Holy Trinity Church - Credit: Google

An 18-year-old accused of wounding a teenage boy with a knife in the grounds of an Ipswich church has been remanded in custody.

Jordan Nicholls, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.

Nicholls, who appeared via video link, did not enter any pleas to the charges and the case was sent to the crown court.

It is alleged Nicholls injured the 14-year-old boy with a knife in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet on November 20.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries but was discharged the following day.

Suffolk police previously said they believe that he was known to his assailant and as such, there is no wider threat to the community.

Nicholls was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 23.

A 37-year-old woman from Ipswich who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and a 15-year-old boy of no fixed address, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm have both been bailed until Monday, December 20 pending further enquiries, police said.

A 41-year-old woman from Stowmarket, who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, remains on bail until Friday, December 17.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have seen a car in Back Hamlet making off towards Foxhall Road at just after 2pm on Saturday.

Any motorists who were driving in the vicinity of Back Hamlet, Fore Hamlet, Duke Street, Fore Street, Foxhall Road or Grove Lane, between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on the afternoon of November 20 with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, are asked to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact south CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 65671/21.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via the independent charity's website here.