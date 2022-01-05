Electric bike stolen from Ipswich woman

An electric bike has been stolen from a property in Bixley Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

An electric bike, which is the only way an Ipswich woman can get around, has been stolen from a shed in the town.

The theft of the silver Milan 2 ladies electric bike took place overnight between Monday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 4 from a shed at a property in Bixley Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said thieves came into the rear garden from St Augustine's Gardens, ripped lock off a wooden shed door and stole the electric bike from inside.

"The victim is keen to get this back as it is her only means to get around," the spokesman added.

Anyone with any information or who knows the whereabouts of the bike is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/611/22.

