Three more people arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich

A teenager was attacked in the grounds of The Holy Trinity Church, in Back Hamlet, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Three more people have been arrested after a teenage boy was assaulted in Ipswich at the weekend.

The assault took place in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet between 2pm and 2.10pm on Saturday, November 20.

The teenage boy was assaulted by another male, causing injuries to his legs.

The suspect then made off from the scene in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained two other male passengers and a female driver.

The car then made off up Back Hamlet towards the junction of Foxhall Road and Grove Lane.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged the following day.

Detectives believe the victim was known to his assailant, and say there is no wider threat to the community.

Yesterday, Tuesday, November 23, officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and a 37-year-old woman from Ipswich on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

This was followed by a further arrest earlier today of a 15-year-old boy of no fixed address, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A 41-year-old woman from Stowmarket who was arrested on Monday 22 November on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, remains on bail until Friday 17 December pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have seen a car in Back Hamlet making off towards Foxhall Road just after 2pm on Saturday.

Any motorists who were driving in the vicinity of Back Hamlet, Fore Hamlet, Duke Street, Fore Street, Foxhall Road or Grove Lane, between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, are asked to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 65671/21.

