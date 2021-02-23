Police seize counterfeit perfume from Ipswich street trader
- Credit: Ipswich Police
Counterfeit perfume was seized from an opportunistic street trader in Ipswich prompting police to warn shoppers about fake goods.
Officers from Ipswich police spotted the trader selling the counterfeit fragrances – which included fakes of brands such as Ralph Lauren – from a bag in the town centre during a routine patrol.
In a tweet, Ipswich Police said: "Please contact police if you see anyone offering or selling goods from a bag while walking the street that you suspect are not linked to a legitimate business."
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman was unable to provide any further details on the seizure.
This is not the first time opportunistic traders have tried to flog fake fragrances on the high street, with police stopping similar traders selling from carrier bags in 2019.
Anyone suspicious of goods should report the matter to Suffolk police on 101 or the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.
