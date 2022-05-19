Money stolen after thieves smash van window in Ipswich residential street

A van was broken into in Leighton Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A window of a van that was parked in Ipswich was smashed and money was stolen from inside.

The van, which was parked in Leighton Road, was broken into at some time between 10pm on Wednesday and 6.55am the following day.

The quarter light window was smashed and a small amount of change was stolen from inside.

Suffolk police had previously urged vehicle owners to keep their possessions secure.

A spokesman said: “We work hard to tackle the issue of vehicle crime with various operations and we also raise awareness through campaigns.

"The majority of vehicle crime that we see is as a result of items being left on display which is an easy target for a criminal.

"Remember it only takes a criminal a few seconds to open your vehicle door and search the glove box.

"Don’t make it easy for them – lock it and take valuables with you every time.”

Tips on how to keep your vehicles safe and more crime prevention advice can be found online.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/30515/22.

