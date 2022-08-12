News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man wanted in connection with Ipswich assault arrested

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:10 AM August 12, 2022
A man wanted in connection with an assault in Ipswich has been arrested in Cornwall

Bako Hassan Zada, who is also known by a number of aliases, including Dana Ali, Hassan Zada Bako, Zada Bako Hassan, Kika Mohammed, Bako Zada and Kaka, was wanted in connection with an incident that happened in April. 

On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged for the offence by Devon and Cornwall Police. 

Zada is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Friday.


