Watches and paperwork stolen after Ipswich home broken into
- Credit: Google Maps
Watches and paperwork have been stolen from an Ipswich property after a window was pulled off its hinges to gain access.
Detectives are appealing for information following the burglary which took place at a property in Inverness Road between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 21.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown offender has gained entry to the property by pulling the hinges off a small window and reaching through to open a larger window.
"An untidy search was undertaken, and watches and paperwork were stolen."
Anyone with any information, or who may have captured relevant CCTV footage via a doorbell camera or private CCTV cameras, is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/72263/21.