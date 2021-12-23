Watches and paperwork stolen after Ipswich home broken into

Personal items have been stolen from an Ipswich property after a break-in - Credit: Google Maps

Watches and paperwork have been stolen from an Ipswich property after a window was pulled off its hinges to gain access.

Detectives are appealing for information following the burglary which took place at a property in Inverness Road between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown offender has gained entry to the property by pulling the hinges off a small window and reaching through to open a larger window.

"An untidy search was undertaken, and watches and paperwork were stolen."

Anyone with any information, or who may have captured relevant CCTV footage via a doorbell camera or private CCTV cameras, is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/72263/21.



