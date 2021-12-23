News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Watches and paperwork stolen after Ipswich home broken into

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:58 AM December 23, 2021
Personal items have been stolen from an Ipswich property after a break-in

Personal items have been stolen from an Ipswich property after a break-in - Credit: Google Maps

Watches and paperwork have been stolen from an Ipswich property after a window was pulled off its hinges to gain access.  

Detectives are appealing for information following the burglary which took place at a property in Inverness Road between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown offender has gained entry to the property by pulling the hinges off a small window and reaching through to open a larger window.

"An untidy search was undertaken, and watches and paperwork were stolen."

Anyone with any information, or who may have captured relevant CCTV footage via a doorbell camera or private CCTV cameras, is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/72263/21.


Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in Ipswich in 2018

TV

'Senseless' murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens to feature in MTV documentary

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police are concerned for the welfare of 15 year old Catarina, who was last seen in Felixstowe on December 14 

Police concerned for missing 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Postman Robert Speakman is the recipient of a High Sheriff Award whose actions resulted in the arre

Ipswich Crown Court

Hero postman caught gambling addict stealing from pensioner

Jane Hunt

person
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man who sent explicit pictures to '13-year-old' gets suspended jail term

Jane Hunt

person