Ipswich woman who punched partner in face is ordered to pay compensation

Published: 9:00 AM October 28, 2021

An Ipswich woman who punched her partner in the face and dislodged one of his teeth has been ordered to pay compensation.

Iwona Sypniewska, 49, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 26.

Prosecutor Colette Harper told the court the incident happened around 2.15am on April 2 this year.

The man said he had returned from work, the couple had eaten dinner and they had both had a drink when the assault took place.

Mrs Harper said Sypniewska grabbed the man by the throat and started to suffocate him.

The man managed to push her off and told her to leave him alone.

But the attack continued and the man was punched in the mouth, causing one of his teeth to loosen, the court heard.

The man said Sypniewska struck him multiple times, Mrs Harper said.

The court heard that the victim took a decision with his dentist to remove the tooth following the assault.

He said he did not know why the assault happened, the court heard.

Mrs Harper said Sypniewska and the man had been in a relationship for two years.

Sypniewska, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich, who was not represented, apologised to magistrates and said she was no longer in a relationship with the man.

Magistrates handed Sypniewska a 12-month community order and ordered her to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the victim, £145 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.



