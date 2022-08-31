Jail for drug dealer who was caught with cocaine and cannabis in his car

A drug dealer who was caught with cocaine and cannabis in his car after he was pulled over by police has been jailed for more than five years.

Jamie Marchant was arrested on May 30 this year when police had reason to stop a vehicle on the A12 in the Copdock area near Ipswich.

A search of the vehicle, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, recovered a quantity of both cocaine and cannabis.

Marchant was arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre, where he was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

Investigations had also established that Marchant was responsible for drug dealing in the Norwich area.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode but from the Essex area, admitted the offences and was jailed for five years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court last Wednesday.

Sergeant Dave Logan, from Suffolk police's Sentinel team, said: "This is another example of how our proactive officers conduct routine vehicle stops and use all of our research capabilities to build grounds to search and uncover organised crime.

"I am pleased to see that the courts have handed a lengthy sentence to Marchant, this should act as a stern warning to others we are yet to catch.

"Using intelligence to focus our activity and target those causing the greatest harm is essential and we are grateful for the information provided by the public that helps us to do this and we continue to encourage the public to tell us about their concerns."