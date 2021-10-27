Man admits exposing himself to women in park near Felixstowe

Published: 4:30 PM October 27, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been told he could face a jail sentence for exposing himself to women as they walked through a park near Felixstowe.

Jack Corrie had been accused of two counts of exposure, two counts of attempted exposure and one count of stalking a lone female, causing her serious alarm or distress.

He had denied the offences at a plea hearing in July and was due to go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, when he was re-arraigned and entered guilty pleas to six charges on an amended indictment.

Corrie admitted two counts of intentionally exposing his genitals in public with intent to cause alarm or distress, and four counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The six offences took place on four days, against five different adult female victims, over a 10-day period of August 2019, at a park in the Trimley area.

Simon Gladwell, defending, said Corrie was a young man with no previous convictions for sexual offences.

He said Corrie had an existing medical condition and asked the court for an adjournment, to obtain a report from his GP and from the probation service, ahead of sentencing.

"All in all, I think it would assist the court to get a pre-sentence report," he added.

Prosecutor Stephen Mather said that, in the meantime, the five victims would be consulted on whether or not they wished to add anything to their previous statements about the impact of the offences.

Corrie, of Old Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing in December, following an appointment with the probation service at the end of November.

Judge David Pugh told Corrie: "Following the pleas you have entered, which are acceptable to the Crown, I'm going to list this case for sentencing on Friday, December 10.

"I'm going to grant you bail as before, and I have also ordered a pre-sentence report, but it's important you recognise that's no indication of sentence.

"This type of behaviour clearly crosses the custody threshold, and it will be a matter for the court on December 10 to decide what the sentence is, but all options remain open."



