County lines dealer jailed for six years for drug offences in Ipswich
- Credit: Suffolk police
A 27-year-old man has been jailed for six years after being convicted of county lines drug offences in Ipswich.
Jah-mal Ohene-Darko, of Watling Gardens, London, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today (Friday, November 26) and was jailed for 71 months after pleading guilty.
It follows an incident on June 4 this year when police went to make a welfare check on an individual at a property in Bond Street, Ipswich.
The door was not answered, and officers used a key to get inside where they found two men.
Both were searched and a large quantity of cash and three mobile phones were found.
Ohene-Darko was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
A 25-year-old male also found in the property was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and taken into custody.
No further action was taken against him.
Detectives established the phones they had seized were being used to run a county lines drug dealing operation with links to London.
Investigating officer DC Fortune of the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: “County lines drug dealing has a terrible impact on Ipswich and the surrounding area.
"The sentence passed today reflects this and I hope that Mr Ohene-Darko's conviction will serve as both an example of what awaits other drug dealers and how meticulously we at Suffolk police will work to put such individuals behind bars".