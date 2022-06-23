News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Men accused of string of Suffolk burglaries appear in court

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:53 PM June 23, 2022
Graham Goodchild of Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh pleaded guilty to arson at a property in Peppercorn Way, Ipswich

James Mitchell, from Ipswich, appeared with Luke Booth at Ipswich Crown Court on June 23. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two men, including one from Ipswich, have appeared in court accused of a string of burglaries and thefts from farms and rural businesses in Suffolk. 

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (June 23) was James Mitchell, 35, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, and Luke Booth, 22, of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire. 

Mitchell is facing 21 charges - nine of burglary, seven of theft, three of attempted theft and two of handling stolen goods.

Booth has been charged with the same 21 offences, as well as two additional offences of dangerous driving and failing to stop a moving vehicle. 

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the plea hearing until July 7. Booth is on bail and Mitchell is in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Rands Way is currently cordoned off by police

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich road cordoned off as police attend incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A number of police cars are in Rands Way 

Ipswich Live News

Five teens arrested after three hit by air pistol in Ipswich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide

Suffolk Live News

Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon