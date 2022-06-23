Men accused of string of Suffolk burglaries appear in court

James Mitchell, from Ipswich, appeared with Luke Booth at Ipswich Crown Court on June 23. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two men, including one from Ipswich, have appeared in court accused of a string of burglaries and thefts from farms and rural businesses in Suffolk.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (June 23) was James Mitchell, 35, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, and Luke Booth, 22, of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire.

Mitchell is facing 21 charges - nine of burglary, seven of theft, three of attempted theft and two of handling stolen goods.

Booth has been charged with the same 21 offences, as well as two additional offences of dangerous driving and failing to stop a moving vehicle.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the plea hearing until July 7. Booth is on bail and Mitchell is in custody.