Ipswich carer accused of neglecting patient

Published: 6:15 AM January 9, 2021

Jayamal Kunjumon has been accused of ill treatment or wilful neglect of a patient - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 57-year-old carer from Ipswich faces a trial next year after being accused of neglecting a patient.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Friday (January 8) via a video link was Jayamal Kunjumon, of Britannia Road, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to an offence of ill treatment or wilful neglect by a care worker of a person in her care between May 7 and 9 2019.

Kunjumon’s trial will take place in January next year.