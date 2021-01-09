Burglar raided Ipswich shop days after being freed from jail

Published: 6:45 AM January 9, 2021

A customer of an Ipswich shop who took part in a burglary of the premises within days of being released from prison has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Joshua Griffin was arrested by police after his blood was found on a till which had been stolen during the burglary and was later found abandoned, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Cigarettes and alcohol, which together with the till were valued at more than £500, were taken during the break-in and more than £600 damage was caused to windows and fittings, said Andrew Thompson, prosecuting.

Griffin, 29, of Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich, admitted burglary at the Kerala shop in St John’s Road, Ipswich on March 2.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the shop owner and given a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, as well as a 30-day rehabilitation activity order.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said Griffin was a customer at the shop and had only been released from prison a few days before the burglary.

Lynne Shirley, for Griffin, said he had turned his life around after becoming involved with two other men in the burglary.