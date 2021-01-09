Burglar raided Ipswich shop days after being freed from jail
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Google Maps
A customer of an Ipswich shop who took part in a burglary of the premises within days of being released from prison has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Joshua Griffin was arrested by police after his blood was found on a till which had been stolen during the burglary and was later found abandoned, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Cigarettes and alcohol, which together with the till were valued at more than £500, were taken during the break-in and more than £600 damage was caused to windows and fittings, said Andrew Thompson, prosecuting.
Griffin, 29, of Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich, admitted burglary at the Kerala shop in St John’s Road, Ipswich on March 2.
He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the shop owner and given a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, as well as a 30-day rehabilitation activity order.
Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said Griffin was a customer at the shop and had only been released from prison a few days before the burglary.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 2 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
- 3 Man left with facial injuries after incident on Ipswich street
- 4 Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14
- 5 Road closed as man seriously injured in car accident
- 6 Man stopped near seafront arrested over weapons allegations
- 7 Poundland closes stores temporarily due to lockdown
- 8 Man suffers stab wounds during alleged assault
- 9 Pair jailed after police uncover industrial scale commercial cannabis factory
- 10 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
Lynne Shirley, for Griffin, said he had turned his life around after becoming involved with two other men in the burglary.