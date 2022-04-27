Jury clears 46-year-old of stabbing man during Ipswich fight

Keith McKenzie, 46, was cleared by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court after a fight on Wherstead Road. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man accused of stabbing a man in the arm during a fight in the town has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 26, was 46-year-old Keith McKenzie of Foundation Street, Ipswich.

He denied wounding Marc Linnemoller with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on October 20 2021, having a knife in Wherstead Road, Ipswich and affray.

He was cleared of all three charges by a jury after a trial. The jury took just over an hour to reach their verdicts.

Giving evidence McKenzie claimed he had gone to his partner’s aid after she was attacked in Wherstead Road by a woman who called her a “grass”.

He claimed the woman had grabbed hold of his girlfriend’s hair and Mr Linnemoller, who was with her, had punched his girlfriend twice in the ribs.

McKenzie said that when he tried to intervene, Mr Linnemoller had hit him on the head while holding a full can of beer in his hand.

He said he had tried to release the woman’s grip on his girlfriend’s hair by bending her thumb back and hitting her arm with a chopping motion.

He denied having a knife and stabbing Mr Linnemoller and denied that he and his girlfriend were the aggressors during the incident.

The court heard that Mr Linnemoller had declined to make a statement to police about the incident.