Kesgrave man accused of sexual activity with animals will face trial

A Kesgrave man has denied animal sex offences and will face a trial this summer.

Oliver Lown, 36, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to face five charges of sexual activity with live animals between March 1, 2013, and November 27, 2019.

Lown, of Main Road, Kesgrave, is also accused of possessing 1,067 extreme pornographic images and 3,511 extreme pornographic videos, possessing 0.6 grammes of heroin and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on or before April 4, 2020.

He is also charged with possessing 66 category A indecent images of children, 36 graded as category B and 33 of category C between March 1, 2013 and April 5, 2019, and possession of cannabis on August 28, 2019.

Lown denied all charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday and will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court on July 4 this year.

Judge David Pugh remanded Lown in custody ahead of his trial.