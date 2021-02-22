Kesgrave shooting: Boy to face May trial after denying fellow teen's attempted murder

Published: 3:57 PM February 22, 2021

A teenager is set to go on trial in May after appearing in court to deny the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.

The 16-year-old defendant, from the Woodbridge area, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a 15-year-old boy having been shot in the face in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in the Grange Farm estate area of Kesgrave at about 8.40am on September 7 last year.

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

He remained in a critical condition for one month before police announced his condition was considered stable.

It was the third time the accused teen, who cannot be named because of his age, has appeared before the crown court – with an earlier plea hearing on December 7 adjourned for a psychological assessment.

The boy, who appeared in the dock wearing a black suit and tie, had initially been charged with attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

On Monday, a further two counts were added to the indictment and put to the teenager along with the original three offence – wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

The accused teenager, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter not guilty pleas to each of the five counts.

Judge Martyn Levett identified a date for a two to three-week trial to begin on Tuesday, May 4, and remanded the defendant into youth detention accommodation.

The boy first appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on September 9, when he was remanded in custody to appear later the same day at Ipswich Crown Court, where a provisional trial date was initially set for January 25.