Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Published: 2:03 PM May 20, 2021    Updated: 3:09 PM May 20, 2021
A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenage boy has gone on trial accused of the attempted murder of a friend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenager took his grandfather's double-barrelled shotgun and fired it into the face of a friend, a jury has heard. 

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, took his father's car and drove to Friends Walk in Kesgrave on September 7 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

The victim, who was a pupil at Kesgrave High, was on his way to school when he was shot in the face at close-range resulting in life-changing injuries, Riel Karmy Jones QC told the court. 

Ms Karmy Jones said it was the prosecution case that the teenager, who was also aged 15 at the time, "set out to kill" the boy and that he "had carefully planned what he was going to do". 

Family members of the victim surrounded him and tried to "administer what first-aid they could", Ms Karmy Jones said. 

"People ran to get towels to stem the bleeding," she said. 

A 12-year-old girl, who was also on her way to school, saw the teenager pointing a gun at the boy as she walked past. 

She heard the gunshot and turned around to see a wound to the victim's face and neck, the court heard. 

The teenager stood there with the shotgun, and told her to run, Ms Karmy Jones said. 

A man also looked out of his window upon hearing the bang and saw the teenager standing there with the gun, the court heard. 

The teenager then pointed the shotgun at him, and was described as being "calm and cool" and never rushed. 

Other people who witnessed parts of the aftermath described the teenager as having no sense of urgency and "behaving like he had all day". 

He then put the firearm back in the boot of the car and drove away, the court heard. 

Ms Karmy Jones told the jury the victim suffered a stroke at hospital and is now partially paralysed and has some brain damage. 

She added that he is not fit enough to attend court. 

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH

The trial is expected to last four weeks - Credit: Archant

Police later located the silver car and had to smash the window to get the teenager out. 

The Beretta double-barrelled shotgun was found in the car along with two boxes of shotgun cartridges. 

When the teenager was told he was being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene, he told officers: "I am 100% guilty of that. I've done what I set out to do."

He later answered no comment to officers in interview on September 7 and the following day. 

Ms Karmy Jones said the teenager had told another friend he was going to carry out the attack, but the other boy wrongly assumed he was joking. 

The other friend said there had been some "low-level" bullying by the victim towards the defendant but "nothing serious", Ms Karmy Jones told the jury. 

The defendant has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another charge of possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a second individual.

The trial continues. 

