Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene

Published: 12:25 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM June 1, 2021

The mother of a 15-year-old schoolboy who was allegedly shot in the face at close range by a friend in Kesgrave has described rushing to the scene after learning about the shooting.

In a video interview played to jurors at Ipswich Crown Court today (Tuesday, June 1) the woman said she had kissed her son goodbye and was upstairs getting ready for work when she heard a gunshot.

After learning her son had been shot she had rushed to the scene of the shooting and described seeing him lying on the ground.

“I knew it was him. I recognised the back of his head and backpack,” said the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her son.

She said she saw a youth holding a long barrelled gun and had screamed at him: “What have you done? What have you done?”

“The youth turned to me and held the gun in his hand and held it up at me and looked straight at me,” she said.

She said the youth had then got into the driver’s seat of the car and had driven away “in an orderly fashion, not with tyres burning".

She described seeing a lot of blood and realising her son had a facial injury.

“I knew we had to do all we could,” she said.

She described being beside him holding his shoulder saying: “You’re going to be ok” while giving a description of the youth with the gun and the registration number of the silver car he was driving to someone who was on the phone to the police.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence against a man who witnessed the incident.

It has been alleged that the defendant deliberately shot the victim — a student at Kesgrave High School — as he walked to school.

Giving evidence today at Ipswich Crown Court, the victim's mother denied that his attacker’s mother had spoken to her about her son being bullied by the victim.

The victim’s mother said if such a conversation had taken place she would have acted on it.

“I would be very responsive to any question of anyone saying there had been any problem,” she said.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, has alleged that the defendant, who was 15 at the time of the alleged shooting, set out to kill the boy after planning the attack for a year.

Following the shooting the defendant allegedly stood near the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, with “no sense of urgency” and according to witnesses “appeared to have all day”.

A friend later told police that the teenager had been planning the attack for a year but he had wrongly assumed he was joking.

The court has heard that on September 7 last year the defendant took his grandfather’s double barrelled shotgun and drove to Friends Walk in Grange Farm Kesgrave in his father’s car.

He lay in wait for more than an hour and when he saw the boy at around 8.40am he allegedly ordered him to get in the car.

The boy refused and was then shot at close range resulting in a “significant" injury to the side of his face.

He recalled hearing a bang and falling to the ground and seeing the defendant standing nearby looking “calm and collected and not bothered”.

He had suffered a stroke after being taken to hospital which had left him partially paralysed with some brain damage and he wasn’t fit enough to attend court, said Miss Karmy-Jones.

She claimed that the teenager had been taught how to use a gun by his grandfather and had "set out to kill" the boy after carefully planning what he was going to do.

She said that a friend of the boys had told police there had been some "low-level" bullying by the victim, who he described as having the stronger character, towards the defendant but it hadn’t been serious enough to justify shooting him.

The friend said that a year before the attack the defendant had allegedly told him he wanted to shoot someone and that he was going to try and get a gun but he had dismissed it as fantasy.

The defendant had later allegedly told him he had chosen the victim as the person he was going to shoot and kill.

He said the defendant had practiced shooting a BB gun at targets in his bedroom and on one occasion had shot him in the chest.

Following the attack witnesses and members of the boy’s family had rushed to the scene and tried to administer first-aid.

A 12-year-old girl, who was also on her way to school, saw the teenager pointing a gun at the boy as she walked past.

She heard the gunshot and turned around to see a wound to the victim's face and neck, the court heard.

A man also looked out of his window upon hearing the bang and saw the teenager standing there with the gun, the court heard.

The teenager then pointed the shotgun at him, and was described as being "calm and cool" and never rushed.

Other people who witnessed parts of the aftermath described the teenager as having no sense of urgency and "behaving like he had all day".

He had then put the firearm in the boot of the car and had driven away in a “deliberate and non urgent” manner, the court heard.

Police located the car he had been driving in Ipswich two hours later and had to smash the window to get the teenager out.

The Beretta double-barrelled shotgun was found in the car along with two boxes of shotgun cartridges.

When the teenager was told he was being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he told officers: "I am 100% guilty of that. I've done what I set out to do."

Miss Karmy-Jones said that experts had estimated that the muzzle of the gun was between 0.75 and 1.5m away from the victim’s face when it was fired.

The trial, which is expected to last until around June 18, continues.